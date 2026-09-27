DDT has set the rules for Shunma Katsumata’s EXTREME Championship defense against Ryota Nakatsu at its sold-out Shinjuku FACE farewell on September 27. The match will use a lumberjack stipulation that sends wrestlers who fall outside the ring straight back into it, with the seconds allowed to strike them on the floor.

DDT’s final show at the venue, FACE FINAL, has no tickets left for sale. The promotion said the seconds cannot enter the ring or directly interfere with the match itself. Falls, submissions, knockouts and referee stoppages remain possible finishes under the announced rules.

The EXTREME title fight sits ahead of a KO-D Tag Team Championship match between champions Shinya Aoki and Junta Miyawaki and challengers Takeshi Masada and Yuya Koroku. The main event is an anywhere-fall survival match with four teams of four. KO-D Openweight Champion MAO teams with KANON, Yukio Naya and Viento Levante against groups that include Yuki Ueno, Chris Brookes and HARASHIMA.

The card also includes Soma Takao’s final match as a DDT-contracted wrestler, with departing Gota Ihashi at ringside. DDT subsequently announced that Danshoku Dino will miss the event because he is unwell, and Tomomitsu Matsunaga will replace him on the card. The sold-out farewell show will stream live on Wrestle Universe.

Source: DDT’s official FACE FINAL event update and September 26 card revision.