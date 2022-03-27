DDT Pro has announced on Twitter that company star Konosuke Takeshita wll be returning to the United States to compete in AEW after a show at Korakuen Hall on April 10th. Takeshita last competed for the promotion in April of 2021, working matches on Dark and teaming with top AEW talent Kenny Omega.

📢Konosuke Takeshita American Excursion, AEW Appearance! After the Korakuen show on April 10th, Takeshita will be travelling to the United States of America. It has been 1 year since his last AEW appearance.#ddtpro #AEW pic.twitter.com/OcGao8XTjB — DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) March 27, 2022

Takeshita also promoted the U.S. tour on Twitter by writing, “I have announced that I am going to the US next month to flght in @AEW. This is a big challenge. I’ll make a dream come true.”