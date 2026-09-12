Konosuke Takeshita and Minoru Suzuki are part of DDT’s lineup for Yuki Ueno’s tenth-anniversary event at Korakuen Hall on September 13.

Ueno headlines his own celebration against Shunma Katsumata. DDT has placed their singles match last on the card for IN MY MIND “10”.

Takeshita teams with To-y

The match immediately before the main event pairs Takeshita with To-y against Chihiro Hashimoto and Kazuma Sumi. Both that tag bout and Ueno’s singles match have 30-minute time limits.

Suzuki appears in the five-way falls-count-anywhere dark match against Sanshiro Takagi, Chris Brookes, Kuroshio TOKYO Japan and Takeshi Masada. That bout is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:50 a.m. in Japan.

When to watch in the United States

Wrestle Universe lists a live broadcast with Japanese commentary. The main card starts at 11:30 a.m. Japan time on Sunday, September 13, which is 10:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, September 12. The advertised dark-match start converts to approximately 9:50 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.

Sources: DDT’s official match-order announcement and the official Wrestle Universe event listing.