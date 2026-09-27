DDT wrestler Viento Levante will take time away for right knee surgery after competing at the promotion’s October 1 MUSCLE& show at Korakuen Hall. DDT announced Friday that he is dealing with osteoarthritis and a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and it has not set a date for his return.

In a statement released by the promotion, Viento said he sought medical advice after feeling discomfort in the knee. He said continuing to wrestle was an option, but he chose surgery with the length of his career in mind and wants to return in better condition.

Viento is also scheduled for DDT’s September 27 Shinjuku FACE farewell show, teaming with MAO, KANON and Yukio Naya in the main event. His October 1 appearance is the final date DDT listed before the absence begins.

DDT’s official profile identifies Viento Levante as Keigo Nakamura, who returned to the promotion earlier this year under the Viento Maligno mask before revealing his identity in June. He subsequently adopted the Viento Levante name as a member of STRANGE LOVE CONNECTION.

Source: DDT’s official absence announcement and Viento Levante’s DDT profile.