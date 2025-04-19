Randy Orton has confirmed that he’ll be ready to compete at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Orton confirmed that he currently doesn’t have an opponent lined up for the event. He shared that he’s been in Las Vegas fulfilling media obligations and soaking in the WrestleMania excitement from fans.

Orton promised to arrive ready, boots laced and baby oil applied, and said he’s prepared to deliver for the fans. Orton issued an open challenge to the locker room, daring anyone to step up — and warning that anyone who does will fall victim to the RKO.

Originally, Orton was set to face Kevin Owens, but Owens has been sidelined with a neck injury.

While not confirmed, there are some rumors that Malakai Black may be his opponent.

WWE has announced a TLC match for next Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. We’ll see a rematch between The Street Profits and The Motor City Machine Guns taking place.

As always, check back with WrestlingHeadlines.com for free, live play-by-play of WWE SmackDown.

On the final episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins made a powerful statement ahead of his Triple Threat main event match against CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Opening the show, Rollins entered the ring, sat cross-legged in the center, and peeled the WWE logo off his microphone.

Rollins began, “You chanted his name, and he came back. But ask yourself — did he come back because of you? Or did he come back because someone handed him a massive paycheck? He didn’t walk into a WWE ring because of passion. He came back because the money was too good to say no. That’s the truth — tell me when I’m telling lies.”

Rollins went on to call out Punk for claiming to care about the fans. “He’s a liar. He’s a fraud. He’s a coward,” Rollins declared. “At least Roman doesn’t pretend. He doesn’t care about you, and he never has. He cares about his private jet, his part-time schedule, and handpicked opponents.”

Rollins reflected on the past — how the story between the three began 12 years ago, when Paul Heyman brought him, Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) in as The Shield to protect CM Punk. He said,

“I’ve sacrificed everything. I was the one in the shadows while everyone pointed the spotlight at Roman because he was supposed to be the next John Cena. I gave everything — every ounce of me.”

Rollins ended his promo with, “This story began 12 years ago. And it ends at WrestleMania 41. I will sacrifice everything to push this business forward. That’s not a prediction… That’s a spoiler.”