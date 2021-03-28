AEW producer and pro-wrestling legend Dean Malenko was a recent guest on Talk Is Jericho where the Iceman discussed a variety of topics, most notably how he is a big fan of rising superstar Rey Fenix, and how he is constantly improving his all-around rassling game. Check out Malenko’s full comments below.

“He really understands the art of selling and letting things digest with the audience. When he first came here, he was all over the place. He’s slowly but surely starting to grasp that when you’re writing something, with every sentence there’s a period or a coma so you can stop and digest what happened and go on to the next thing where before he was just one long, without periods, and the words all got jammed together.”

