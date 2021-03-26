During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Dean Malenko spoke on his battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Here’s what he had to say:

What happened was I’m 60 years old, so they say that usually around 60 is the age that you start to get it. I got it about six or seven years ago. About a year ago, I was at Starrcast in Chicago, and I was asked to do a Q&A session with Tony Schiavone. I got a little nervous and a little scared because I was going to be out in front of people. I haven’t really been in front of crowds a lot, of course at work, but that’s a different environment. But you get nervous sometimes because you don’t want people to know what you got, you’re trying to hide it.

Parkinson’s is a very difficult thing to cover up. It looks like you’re freezing cold, or you’re drinking, and I don’t want people to think that. That’s one of the reasons why I asked you to do this [podcast]. That day when I started talking, I realized the microphone was really light. What I mean by that is things that are very light, like silverware, if there’s no weight to it, I will shake more. It’s very interesting the way all that works. So, I had the people there to get me a stand, so I didn’t have to use my hands. I almost felt like Stevie Wonder leaning in on the piano. I just blurted out, ‘Damn Parkinson’s.’ And a couple of people caught it. It got onto social media and ran a little bit, but nothing really big.