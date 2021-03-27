During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Dean Malenko spoke on Vince McMahon hating the use of pronouns. Here’s what he had to say:

One time there was a match and Vince goes, ‘Who is this?’ I go it’s me, which he hated pronouns. He said, ‘You wanna talk about the match?’ I said, ‘Well, if you liked the match it was Dean’s, if you didn’t like the match it’s Steve Keirn’s.’ Steve wasn’t even working there. You have to be very selective and careful when you wanted to play around with Vince. If he didn’t want to, you knew real quick. Back in the day, he liked to have fun with the boys, but there’s also a time where you don’t do that.

