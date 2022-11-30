Former WWE star Dean Muhtadi (fka Mojo Rawley) recently appeared on the Undisputed Podcast with host Bobby Fish, where Muhtadi discussed a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including what he thinks he could have worked on more while in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks the character transition he had in WWE:

That transition is very different, it wasn’t at all what I was expecting, I suppose. I didn’t expect the mental game to be so severe. If there was one thing I could have gone back and changed about my career, I would have spent a little less time trying to be in the best cardio shape humanly possible and be as strong as I was, going back to the PC [WWE Performance Center] to try and break the records every week that the NXT crew was putting up while I was on the road.

Wishes he spent more time focusing on the mental game while in WWE:

I was getting in the ring and watching tape, but I probably should have gone about that process a little differently. Physically, I always felt like I was good to go and had my competitive advantage, but mentally, I needed to do more there to keep up with guys who had been doing this for so much longer. That would have been the big change I would have made.

