Former WWE star Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a variety of industry-related subjects, including whether he would ever consider returning to the ring for WWE, and how he has been having conversations with AEW through his talent agency, but has yet to speak with AEW President Tony Khan. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he has already done some work with AEW through his talent agency:

“I actually haven’t spoken [in] person with Tony Khan at all. We do represent some AEW talent, and mission number one with them is not put them in a position that’s going to put them in a tough place with AEW … We’ve had plenty of conversations with the team at AEW. They’re familiar with what we have going on.”

Whether he would ever return to wrestling, specifically WWE:

“If I was ever to go back it is far less about coming up with the right financial amount. For where I am in my career right now, that is pretty far down the line … I’ve always thought that if I did go back to pro wrestling, whether that be WWE or somewhere else, I could be me … I always thought being me was enough of a selling chip, enough of a gimmick or persona to have a main event run in company.”