Dean Muhtadi grew to popularity in WWE due to tagging with Zack Ryder, in a team that became known as the Hype Bros.

Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley, spoke about this topic during a recent appearance on the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. During his chat, the former seven-time WWE 24/7 Champion revealed that Triple H came up with the idea for the tag team after watching Muhtadi in a video with NFL Superstar Rob Gronkowski, who would work a few segments for WWE years later. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Triple H got the idea for the Hype Bros after seeing a video of Mojo and Gronkowski together:

It got picked up everywhere and that was the first time people were like, ‘Oh, come to WWE [to Rob Gronkowski].’ I think what happened was Hunter saw that and was like ‘This was well received; let’s do something like that here.’

How the team was pitched to Rawley:

I remember when he told us about putting us together he was like, ‘Yeah, you know you’re the hype, he’s the bro, I think this could go well together. We will call you the Hype Bros or something. Not that name, that name sucks. We will come up with something else.’

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)