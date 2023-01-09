Deaner is excited to unleash The Design on IMPACT Wrestling.

The longtime company star recently spoke with WrestlingNews.Co about the formation of the group, which occurred shortly after he disposed of former world champion Eric Young by stabbing him with a knife (don’t worry Young is alive, his character is dead). Check out Deaner’s thoughts on his group in the highlights below.

On the formation of The Design:

Well, I mean, you don’t get to choose to be a part of The Design. The Design chooses you and right now, the chosen few are myself, Angels, and Kon. There’s a common thread with us, even though it might seem like ‘What’s the connection with these guys? They’re like a mismatch of guys that don’t fully understand their connection’ The common thread with all of us as wrestlers is that we all have a chip on our shoulder and it’s the same chip. Kon, has been in a team element before, but has never been given the focus and the opportunity to [be the focus and star of it].

Says they have really cool stuff planned for the group:

He’s never had that opportunity and he’s so talented and he hasn’t been given a chance to show the world how talented he is. Angels, the exact same. He’s got so much potential and so much talent, but he’s never been made the focus of what he’s doing in a faction or a group. Myself included, I’ve always done things where I’m not the main focus of what’s happening. I’ve never been given that opportunity. Now, we all are. I’m telling y’all, we are gonna make it good. Not just good, we are gonna make it great. We got some really cool fun stuff planned that people are going to be seeing over the coming weeks with The Design.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)