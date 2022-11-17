Impact Wrestling has announced more matches for tomorrow’s Over Drive go-home edition of Impact on AXS.

Impact will be headlined by Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy match between Eric Young and Sami Callihan.

Regarding the Double Jeopardy match, Impact noted in their official preview: “The intense rivalry between Eric Young and Sami Callihan explodes when they meet one-on-one this Thursday. But this is no ordinary match, this is Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy! In order to win, you must first make your opponent bleed before pinning them. With no disqualifications and no countouts, there’s no telling what might happen when these two former Impact World Champions collide. While Violent By Design is looking stronger than ever with the addition of two new members, Kon and Angels, everyone will be banned from ringside in order to settle the score once and for all.”

Andrew Everett vs. Yuya Uemura was announced as the Before The Impact match for this week. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via Facebook, YouTube and Impact Plus.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s Impact episode:

* The go-home build for Over Drive

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Steve Maclin in an Old School Rules match

* Laredo Kid vs. Rich Swann

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Raj Singh and Shera vs. Aussie Open vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey of The Bullet Club

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz

* PJ Black vs. Black Taurus in a semi-finals match for the X-Division Title Tournament, winner faces Trey Miguel at Over Drive for the vacant title

* Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young in Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy match

