The lineup for the first episode of AEW Dynamite of December is starting to take shape.

Following the November 26 episode of AEW Dynamite from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN., multiple matches have been officially announced for the December 3 installment of the weekly two-hour primetime program.

Advertised heading into the 12/3 AEW on TBS and HBO Max Wednesday night series is a Hardcore Holiday Death Match semifinal showdown in the ongoing tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions.

The Timeless Love Bombs duo of “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa will collide with Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir in an anything-goes holiday-themed tourney tilt, with the winners advancing to face The Babes of Wrath team of Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron in the finals. The winners of that match will be crowned the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

Finally, the 2025 AEW Continental Classic will continue on 12/3, as Jon Moxley will square off against Claudio Castagnoli in a Death Riders battle in a Blue League match.

Make sure to join us here on 12/3 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Fishers, IN.