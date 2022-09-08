Tonight’s AEW Dynamite opened with Tony Khan announcing that the AEW world championship and the AEW trios championship were both vacated due to the backstage incident between CM Punk and The Elite following the ALL OUT media scrum on Sunday. A tournament for the world title begins tonight…you can read about that here.

The first matchup on the show was Death Triangle (Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix, PAC) taking on Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends, with the winner being awarded the AEW Trios titles. The contest was a wild back and forth affair that saw a number of crazy spots, but in the end it would be BLANK picking up the victory and becoming the company’s second ever trios champions.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

