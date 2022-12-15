Tonight’s AEW Winter Is Coming television special opened up with match 4 of The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) and Death Triangle’s (Lucha Bros & PAC) best-of-seven series for the AEW Trios championship, with Death Triangle leading the series 2-1.

The action was as fast-paced as usual between the two rival teams, and the Texas crowd was eating up every second. Nick Jackson went down early with an ankle injury, leaving Omega and Matt a man down against the champs, but he would eventually make his return to even the odds. However, Penta once again used the hammer behind the referee’s back, this time on Nick’s hurt ankle. This allowed Fenix to lock in a submission, which Nick tapped out to. Death Triangle now leads the series 3-1 and is one win away from retaining the titles.

Afterwards, Omega grabbed the microphone and demanded that match 5 be contested under no disqualification rules, that way the Elite could use weapons as well. Highlights from the matchup are below.

