Nine matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark will feature the AEW debut of Billie Starkz, the popular 18 year old indie talent who is making a name for herself. She will face Red Velvet, who will be returning to singles action from an injury suffered back in June. Velvet returned to the ring earlier this month in Trios action with Leila Grey and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Dark will also feature The WorkHorsemen vs. The Hughes Brothers, who are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer & Producer D-Von Dudley, plus AR Fox vs. Slim J, and more.

Tonight’s Dark matches were taped two weeks ago from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the full line-up announced for tonight:

* Diamante vs. Mafiosa

* Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz

* Evil Uno vs. Blake Li

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Lucky Ali

* Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson

* Angelico vs. Dante Casanova

* AR Fox vs. Slim J

* Iron Savages vs. Jameson Ryan and Brandon Bullock

* The WorkHorsemen vs. The Hughes Brothers

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

