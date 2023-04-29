A debut and several matches have been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode.

WWE has confirmed that Dani Palmer will make her main show debut, but no opponent was announced.

Palmer debuted at a NXT live event in September 2022, and since then has made 7 NXT Level Up appearances – a loss to Thea Hail on November 18, a loss to Sol Ruca on December 16, teaming with Ruca for a loss to Amari Miller and Elektra Lopez on January 6, a win over Lola Vice on January 27, a loss to Lash Legend on February 10, a loss to Lyra Valkyrie on March 10, and teaming with Ruca for a win over Legend and Jakara Jackson on April 7. Palmer also took a loss to the debuting Stevie Turner on the January 31 NXT episode, and she worked the New Year’s Evil Battle Royal on January 10.

“The up-and-coming Dani Palmer will make her highly anticipated in-ring debut next week on NXT. The electrifying Palmer will look to captivate the audience and keep growing as an NXT Superstar just as she’s done at the WWE Performance Center. Tune in to WWE NXT at 8/7 C on USA to see Palmer make her incredible NXT debut!,” WWE wrote in their official preview.

WWE also confirmed that NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will defend against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Dawn and Fyre were sent to RAW in the WWE Draft last night, but challenged by the former champions.

Below is the announced line-up for Tuesday:

* Dani Palmer makes her debut

* Axiom vs. Scrypts

* Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

* Joe Coffey vs. Joe Gacy. If Gacy wins The Dyad will earn a shot at NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus. If Coffey wins, The Dyad can no longer challenge for the titles as long as Gallus are champions

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Drew Gulak

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre defend against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter before Dawn and Fyre go to RAW

