During the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 post-show, the official start date for WWE on Netflix was announced.

Up until now, it was only announced that WWE Raw would premiere on Netflix starting in January of 2025.

On Saturday, the actual debut date itself was confirmed.

WWE Raw will premiere on Netflix starting on January 6, 2025.

Cody Rhodes confirmed the news during his appearance at the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 post-show press conference.

As noted, the “Season Premiere” of WWE Raw was announced for September 9, 2024, with a fatal-four-way match to determine the number one contender to Bron Breakker’s WWE Intercontinental Championship announced.