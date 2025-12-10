The date for the premiere of season two of WWE UNREAL on Netflix is set.

And it’s coming soon!

On Wednesday morning, Netflix announced that season two of WWE UNREAL will debut on the streaming platform early into the New Year of 2026.

WWE UNREAL returns with the first episode of season two of the behind-the-scenes documentary series on Netflix starting on January 20, 2026.

“OFFICIAL: WWE: UNREAL Season 2 will release on Netflix on January 20,” the official announcement began. “Participants for the upcoming season include Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, R-Truth, IYO SKY, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Penta and Lyra Valkyria.”

Among the storylines expected to be included in the second season of the popular WWE docuseries are R-Truth being released and rehired by the company, as well as Seth Rollins faking an injury leading to his shocking ‘Ruse of the Century’ at WWE SummerSlam.

Season one of WWE UNREAL is available now for subscribers of the Netflix streaming platform.