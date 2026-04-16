‘Tales from the Top Rope: AEW Origins’ has arrived.

On Thursday, AEW, in conjunction with Adult Swim, released the debut of their new animated series.

The first episode focuses on newly crowned AEW World Champion Darby Allin, with narration from the episode stating the following:

“There is more to pro wrestling than what happens inside of the ring. It’s in the shadows where things get weird. Moments that break and bend wrestlers into something else, leaving behind scars that never fade. These are the tales from the top rope. Darby Allin has been cheating death his entire life, and death has taken notice. Most people spend their lives running from death. But death means nothing to a person with a dream. You can hesitate, or you can jump. Never before, since the beginning of time, has a soul not flinched at the face of death. Death has met Darby before, and Darby always survives. Death offers Darby a bargain: cross the pit and live again, death-proof. Fall, and Darby’s soul will belong to death forever. Darby accepts. Darby realizes the trick too late. Where others would see certain doom, Darby sees salvation. Death tries to stop him, but Darby just keeps going. Death built the pit. Darby turned it into a weapon.“