After more than three years with Stardom, Thekla has officially finished up her time with the promotion.

Her contract with Stardom has come to an end, and sources confirm that she is preparing for a move to the United States—a transition that has reportedly been in the works for some time.

Industry insiders indicate that WWE has been monitoring Thekla, especially in light of her success in Japan and the recent signing of Giulia. Toward the end of 2024, All Elite Wrestling also expressed strong interest in bringing her in. Additionally, multiple independent promotions reached out to ask if Thekla was open to accepting upcoming bookings.

Those within AEW circles believe that she is likely headed their way.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Thekla’s future continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)