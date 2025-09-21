The WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026 is already starting to take shape.

As noted, WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker made a surprise appearance under his “American Badass” persona, complete with his motorcycle ride to the ringside area, at the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event on Saturday night.

“The Dead Man” sat next to Stephanie McMahon-Levesque and surprised her, live on-the-air, with the news that she was being inducted into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

In related news, shortly after this segment aired, the son of Shane McMahon, Declan McMahon, surfaced on social media and called for WWE to induct his father into the WWE Hall of Fame as well.

“Put Shane McMahon in the Hall of Fame,” Declan wrote.

Responding to Declan’s post was WWE Hall of Fame legend “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry, who wrote, “Hell yeah! I want to induct him!!!”

