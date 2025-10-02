A decorated women’s wrestling star and current title-holder in Japan made a surprise Ring Of Honor debut this week.

At the ROH On HonorClub taping held before the AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary episode on October 1, 2025, reigning IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee made her ROH in-ring debut.

Sareee joined forces with Alex Windsor to defeat Billie Starkz and Diamante in women’s tag-team action during the taping for the show, which airs every Thursday at 7/6c on HonorClub.

From there, things switched over to the live AEW on TBS and HBO Max anniversary special. Check out our complete AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.