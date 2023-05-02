DEFY and PROGRESS Wrestling are teaming up for a major event that takes place in Toronto on the same day as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2.

The news was announced today on Twitter and revealed that the promotions will be holding an event at the Toronto Rec Room on Sunday, June 25th. It is noted in the announcement that the venue is a five-minute walk from the Scotiabank Arena, which is where Forbidden Door 2 is being held.

🌐 BREAKING 🌐 🏴SAVE THE DATE!! 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦DEFY x PROGRESS unite in TORONTO on Sunday, June 25th with a show right before AEW / NJPW "Forbidden Door"! Our friends at SMASH share the stage with FEMMES FATALES Stay tuned for Ticket information!#DEFYworldwide #DEFYxPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/KshUgOrRyU — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) May 2, 2023

AEW made their debut in Canada in the fall of 2022. They will be running several shows, including tapings of Dynamite and Rampage, ahead of this summer’s Forbidden Door 2.