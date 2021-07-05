Prior to his passing last week Del Wilkes, better known to wrestling fans as The Patriot, spoke with Fightful about his WWF feud with Bret Hart, and whether The Hitman was okay losing to him in that time. Hear the full story in the highlights below.

Says he knew his career was coming to an end and talks about how banged up his body was:

Well, I knew eventually it was gonna come to an end. I didn’t know how long it would last. Bret [Hart] stooged me off. I knew I was gonna be married up with Bret with this angle we were doing and I just told him. I said ‘There’s a couple of things I probably am not gonna be able to do, Bret, in the ring.’ Of course, the next thing I know, I’m talking to Vince [McMahon] and Vince wants to know why I’m limited and why I think I can’t do this and that. But, I knew that I was. But, I was going to go as long as I could, and I did. As long as I could physically perform, but man, I ripped my tricep up. I couldn’t even work out any more. I couldn’t do any type of bench pressing, [climb press], overhead press. So, my body was also starting to change a bit. I wasn’t as big and thick and bulky as I once was just because I was limited in I could do in a weight room, in a ring. It just affected me all around.

On beating Bret Hart and whether Hart was okay taking the pin: