Prior to his passing Del Wilkes, better known to wrestling fans as the legendary Patriot character, spoke with Fightful about a number of different topics, most notably Wilkes’ relationship with Tom Brandi, who also used the Patriot gimmick but without Wilkes’ permission. Hear his full thoughts in the highlights below.

Says he never gave permission to Tom Brandi to use the Patriot gimmick:

It’s a lie. I mean, there’s not one ounce of truth to that. You know the last time I saw Tom Brandi? I didn’t know this. I went back, and thank God for YouTube, when I was first in the WWE I won some big battle royal that was on one of the Saturday night shows. I didn’t even realize it until a couple of years ago when I was watching this, it was the first time I’d watched it since it had happened that night. Tom was in the ring with me. I didn’t realize that. I thought the last time I saw Tom was in Japan when he came over for one tour with All Japan. So, I’ve not talked to Tom in decades. He’s not approached me about anything. So, yeah, that’s a lie.

Says his stomach was in knots and how angry he was at Brandi:

If wanted to use some variation of that character, okay. Go ahead and do it. But, just to call yourself the Patriot and here’s the extra thing that really, really just curled my stomach up in knots and wanted to knock his teeth down his throat, is I’ve had people reach out to me, fans, who have gotten autographs signed by him, and they’ve showed me pictures of it. Or my action figure. This guy never had an action figure. I had a couple of ‘em. They’ve asked him, “Are you Del Wilkes?” and with the mask on he replies, “Yes, I am. I’m the guy that worked in the WWF.” So, yeah he’s scum. He’s a guy that never had a career trying to pretend to be a guy that did have a good career.

How promoters and fans have been confused because of the two Patriots existing: