Major League Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the legendary Delirious will be making his debut for the promotion at the October 30th Fightland ’22 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. At this time…it is unknown who Delirious will be facing.

UPDATED CARD

Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka

Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

Real 1 vs. Mance Warner

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club

Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI

Delirious debuts

The debut of Sam Adonis

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Microman

World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker

Cesar Duran

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime