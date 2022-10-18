Major League Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the legendary Delirious will be making his debut for the promotion at the October 30th Fightland ’22 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. At this time…it is unknown who Delirious will be facing.
BREAKING NEWS: @ROHDelirious makes his MLW debut #FIGHTLAND in Philly! 🎟️ https://t.co/qFqQJPc1DB
Philly | #FIGHTLAND| 🎟️ https://t.co/qFqQJPc1DB pic.twitter.com/fo8d7RTXEm
— MLW FIGHTLAND | Philly • 10/30 (@MLW) October 18, 2022
UPDATED CARD
Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka
Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush
Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman
Real 1 vs. Mance Warner
Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club
Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI
Delirious debuts
The debut of Sam Adonis
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie
Microman
World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker
Cesar Duran
Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.
Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule is as follows:
5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
7:00 p.m.: Showtime