New MLW signee Delmi Exo recently appeared on the Irish Whip podcast to discuss a wide range of pro wrestling topics, which included Exo discussing how women are judged harder in the industry, especially ones who work stiff in the ring.

In fact, Exo revealed that it used to be a big issue backstage if women decided to work stiff, but eventually that would be something that would be overcome. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says it used to be a big issue backstage if you were a girl and worked stiff:

During me and Ashley’s time growing into the business, if you hit hard and you’re a girl and you hit another girl hard, it was a big issue backstage. It was you’re unsafe, all this drama and so getting in the ring with them (Thunder Rosa & Holidead) and them giving it right back and then asking to receive it with that much intention. We’re hitting safe. Everything is safe but because our frames are so small, we have to put some more intention to it, otherwise, it’s not gonna look as good as the guys throwing TV clotheslines.

Recalls a tag team match between herself, her sister Ashely Vox, Holidead, and Thunder Rosa:

We have to be bigger unfortunately. But, that match really raised the bar for us and it gave us confidence in our striking and if someone complained, it’s like, grow up. You got in the ring.

MLW only confirmed Exo’s signing with the company this past week. She recently competed at the SuperFight 2023 event.

