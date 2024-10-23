DELTA has arrived.

But with a different name.

On the October 22 episode of WWE NXT, the latest vignette for the highly-touted Australian women’s wrestling prospect aired, teasing her for the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 special event.

The vignette also included the news of her new WWE ring name, which is ZARIA.

By the end of the show, she made her brief actual WWE NXT on CW TV debut.