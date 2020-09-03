The Bachelor’s Demi Burnett recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Sheet and expressed interest in becoming a WWE Superstar.

Burnett has appeared as a backstage character for several weeks now, participating in various segments with Angel Garza and Ivar of The Viking Raiders. She’s also made a few ringside appearances. Burnett revealed that she started working with WWE after her agent received a phone call from the company. WWE was looking for Burnett to come to the Performance Center for an audition, and she said she jumped at the opportunity as she’s always dreamed about working with WWE.

“It used to be my dream, and it still was at the time, to get to be on WWE at some point in my life,” she said. “So I was like, ‘WHAT?!’ This is so random. In the middle of quarantine. I’m like, ‘What is happening to me?!’ I was super stoked about it.”

Burnett, who is making the rounds to promote her Big Demi Energy podcast on PodcastOne, revealed that the audition consisted of her doing skits where she was given a water bottle to use as a microphone. After that she was put into a segment with Garza on RAW. She credited Garza with helping her feel more comfortable with the process

“[Angel] definitely helped me feel more comfortable with all of it, because I was like … I think they know you’re married. This is weird,” Burnett said with a smile. “He was like, ‘Oh, it’s fine. It’s fine.’”

Burnett has not signed a full-time WWE contract and is currently working on a per-appearance basis, coming to work whenever they call her in. However, Burnett said she would like to keep working with the company, and is interested in taking on some in-ring action.

“Of course! I would love to be a WWE Superstar,” she said when asked if she’d like to wrestle. “I’d definitely have to go through some training, because I’m pretty weak right now. I’m starting to try working out a little bit, just in case anyone wants to offer me a position. But yeah, it was always my dream to be a WWE Superstar.

“It’s more intense though in real-life than it looks on TV. Whenever you watch it in real-life, you’re like, ‘Wow, these people are putting their bodies THROUGH it.’ I think I could do it though. I think I could have the right attitude and whenever I put my mind to it, I can be very athletic. I would definitely give it a shot. I would at least try it. I would never be able to forgive myself if I didn’t take a chance and give it a go.”

Burnett also said she’s also enjoyed working with The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. She’s made friends with Lana, Natalya, Ricochet and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax, and said everyone in the locker room and behind-the-scenes have been incredibly welcoming to her.

