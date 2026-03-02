The third inductee into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall Of Fame is set.

The Undertaker, who has seemingly taken on the role of the guy who announces the WWE Hall Of Fame inductees, returned on Monday with the latest announcement.

“The Dead Man” surfaced via social media today to confirm Demolition as the latest inductee to this year’s class in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Congratulations to Ax & Smash of Demolition and welcome to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026,” he wrote as the caption to a video announcing the news on X.

Demolition joins AJ Styles and Stephanie McMahon as officially announced inductees into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class.

The 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony is expected to take place during WrestleMania 42 Week in Las Vegas, NV. this April.