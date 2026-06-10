WWE Hall of Famers Demolition recently reflected on the early days of their run in WWE. Looking back, Bill Eadie (Ax) said it didn’t take long for him to realize the act was connecting with fans.

“After the second match, I knew it was going to work.”

Eadie explained that the audience reaction quickly showed him that fans were buying into the presentation.

“People would hear the music and then they would come to the ring and they knew something was going to happen.”

The Hall of Famer said the team’s unique look immediately separated them from everyone else on the roster.

“There wasn’t anybody that looked like us. There wasn’t anybody dressed like us. There wasn’t anybody acting like us.”

According to Eadie, the combination of the entrance, the face paint, and the attitude made an instant impact on WWE audiences.

“The music hit and people reacted. They wanted to see what was going to happen next.”

Barry Darsow (Smash) agreed that the team stood out from the moment they arrived and said the crowd reactions continued growing as time went on.

“Every week it got bigger and bigger.”

Eadie recalled that fans eventually became so invested in Demolition that WWE changed plans and turned the team babyface.

“The people accepted us. They got behind us.”

“You could hear it. You could feel it.”

Demolition would go on to become one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history, holding the WWE Tag Team Championship for a combined 698 days.

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