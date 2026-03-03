Demolition are finally getting their long-awaited Hall of Fame moment.

And it still hasn’t fully sunk in.

As announced this week, Demolition (Bill Eadie & Barry Darsow) will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 42 weekend on April 17 in Las Vegas, NV.

Speaking on the Edlow Podcast (see video below), the legendary duo reflected on what the honor means to them.

“It’s a little overwhelming, to be honest with you. I mean, we just got word of it the other day. And it’s an honor because to be involved with something in our profession and be accepted in that fraternity with all the talent that’s in the Hall, it’s humbling,” Eadie said. “There’s a great amount of talent there. To be considered worthy to be in the Hall is a very, very big thing for us.”

The surprise came during what they believed was a routine Zoom call about merchandise.

Instead, The Undertaker appeared on-screen to deliver the news that Ax and Smash were headed to the Hall of Fame.

Darsow admitted that for years, fans at conventions would regularly ask when Demolition would finally receive the nod.

“There’s so many great tag teams. They ask us, ‘Who’s your favorite tag team?’ Well, it’s so hard to say because they’re all of our favorites. We love it,” Darsow said. “So to all of a sudden to get inducted into this Hall of Fame is just a huge, huge thing. So we’re very excited about it.”

A long time coming.

Demolition remain one of WWE’s most dominant and memorable tag teams, capturing three Tag Team Championships during their run in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

They’ll join a 2026 Hall of Fame class that already includes Stephanie McMahon and AJ Styles, with additional names expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.