During WrestleMania 42 Week, tag-team legends Demolition took their rightful place in pro wrestling history by being inducted into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Quickly.

On the latest episode of their Demo Pod (see video below), former Demolition members Bill Eadie and Barry Darsow spoke about being given six minutes for their induction speech at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where Eadie and Darsow touch on this topic with their thoughts: