During WrestleMania 42 Week, tag-team legends Demolition took their rightful place in pro wrestling history by being inducted into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.
Quickly.
On the latest episode of their Demo Pod (see video below), former Demolition members Bill Eadie and Barry Darsow spoke about being given six minutes for their induction speech at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.
Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where Eadie and Darsow touch on this topic with their thoughts:
Bill Eadie: “I wish we could’ve gone longer. I understand we have a timeframe, but I was happy with how it came out.”
Barry Darsow: “When they were first telling us to do all this, I had a speech that was a half hour long. I was going to tell stories about Andre The Giant and different people and how I came into the business. They came to us and said ‘you have six minutes.’ I went, ‘Six minutes? Between both of us?’ They said, ‘Yes.’ How am I going to take three minutes and Bill take three minutes? All of a sudden, you have to cut the speech down and what your whole thought process was. Mine ended up being probably four or five minutes. Bill’s was four, five, six minutes, maybe. We went over the time limit, but you’re getting inducted into the Hall of Fame? How could you not tell what you’re thinking? I noticed after on the WWE site, they just have a couple words of what I said and they have Bill’s full speech, which is fine for me, but it’s because we went over the time limit, I’m sure.”
Bill Eadie: “They have different variations, because I saw the reverse of it. I think they do little splices. The whole thing is out there.”