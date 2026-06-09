WWE Hall of Famers Demolition recently reflected on their experiences working with Ultimate Warrior. While discussing Warrior’s career, both Ax and Smash admitted they never felt comfortable with the matches they had against him.

Bill Eadie (Demolition Ax) said he never felt their matches with Warrior lived up to expectations.

“I can honestly say that I never felt comfortable that we had a good match against Warrior.”

Barry Darsow (Demolition Smash) quickly agreed.

“Nope. Never. Never did.”

Darsow explained that Warrior’s in-ring style often made things difficult for opponents.

“It’s pulling teeth. I mean, it’s hard when you get somebody that’s set in their ways and that’s all they can do and it’s not very much.”

“He wasn’t interested in improving. You know, he had his mind set on what he was going to do.”

Despite Warrior’s success at the top of WWE, Eadie believes it was driven more by his presentation than his wrestling ability.

“He was the world champion because of his looks, and that’s what it was. It wasn’t because of his wrestling skills.”

While critical of Warrior’s work in the ring, Eadie acknowledged that Warrior ultimately achieved tremendous success.

“He’s the smartest guy out of all of us because he got in a position, he made millions of dollars.”

Eadie also made it clear that his comments were focused strictly on Warrior’s wrestling ability and not the success he achieved during his career.

“He got over. The people loved him. He made a lot of money. Good for him. But as far as wrestling skills go, I don’t think that’s what got him to the top.”

Ultimate Warrior became one of WWE’s biggest stars during the late 1980s and early 1990s, eventually defeating Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania VI.

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