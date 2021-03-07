Demperio Sports & Entertainment, LLC filed for the “World Wrestling Federation” trademark last December. However, the filing doesn’t appear to have any connection to Vince McMahon and WWE.

The filing has yet to be reviewed by a trademark examiner and can still be either rejected or accepted by the trademark office. The filing. Here is the description:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network” For those who are wondering, Demperio Sports & Entertainment, LLC owns trademarks for Pats Albany Patroons and CBA Continental Basketball Association.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co