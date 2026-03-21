The wrestling world is mourning the loss of a true tag team pioneer.

Dennis Condrey has passed away at the age of 74.

Widely respected for his work inside the ring, Condrey played a pivotal role in shaping tag team wrestling as fans know it today.

Condrey is best remembered as a founding member of the legendary The Midnight Express, where he teamed with Bobby Eaton under the guidance of manager Jim Cornette. Together, the trio became one of the most influential and iconic acts in tag team history.

A trailblazer.

Making his debut in 1973, Condrey built a long and accomplished career competing across multiple territories during wrestling’s territorial era.

His journey included notable runs in promotions such as the American Wrestling Association, National Wrestling Alliance, Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling, and Jim Crockett Promotions, among others.

Condrey’s contributions to tag team wrestling continue to be felt today, as his legacy lives on through the countless teams and performers influenced by his work.