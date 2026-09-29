Dennis “Cash” Dullnig won wXw’s König der Catcher 2026 tournament on Sunday, defeating Elijah Blum in the final at Pro-Wrestling Grand Prix. The promotion announced the result after the September 27 show in Oberhausen, Germany.

wXw shared a photograph of Dullnig holding the tournament trophy in the ring. The image was credited to Beauty in Combat, and the promotion’s announcement identified Blum as his opponent in the final.

The tournament was part of wXw’s three-day Pro-Wrestling Grand Prix, which ran September 25 through 27 at Turbinenhalle. The weekend also produced a Femmes Fatales victory and women’s title win for Chihiro Hashimoto, giving the final day two tournament winners.

Photo: Beauty in Combat, via wXw Germany.

Sources: wXw’s tournament announcement and its Pro-Wrestling Grand Prix event page.