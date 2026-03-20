A surprising crossover name is reportedly headed into the WWE Hall of Fame.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, NBA icon and former WCW/nWo personality Dennis Rodman is set to be inducted as part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Rodman is expected to join an already notable class that includes Demolition, AJ Styles, and Stephanie McMahon.

Talk about a wild mix of eras and personalities.

Rodman famously made his debut in World Championship Wrestling back in 1997, aligning himself with the nWo during the height of the promotion’s boom period. His involvement in wrestling reached peak notoriety in 1998, when he skipped a practice during the NBA Finals to compete in a match alongside Hulk Hogan.

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas as part of WrestleMania 42 Week festivities next month.