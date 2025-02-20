“The Worm” is coming to WrestleCon 2025.

Ahead of the WrestleMania Week WrestleCon in Las Vegas, Nevada this April 17 – April 20, it has been announced that NBA legend and former celebrity WCW competitor Dennis Rodman will be attending.

WrestleCon issued the following announcement to make the news official:

Dennis Keith Rodman will be appearing at WrestleCon.



Rodman is an American retired professional basketball player of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. Born in Trenton, New Jersey, he was nicknamed “Dennis the Menace” and “The Worm” and was known for his fierce defensive and rebounding abilities.



Apart from basketball, Rodman made several appearances in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) as a member of the nWo and fought alongside Hulk Hogan at two Bash at the Beach events. Rodman also won the first ever Celebrity Championship Wrestling tournament.



Tickets at www.wrestlecon.com

Also scheduled for WrestleCon are Mike Tyson, Sting, Saraya, Buff Bagwell, Celeste Bonin, D’Lo Brown, Matt Cardona, Demolition, Shane Douglas, Francine, The Dudley Boyz, Journey Fatu, Ric Flair, The Hardys, Honky Tonk Man, Hollywood, Frankie Kazarian, JBL, Lita, The Great Muta, Ron Simmons, The Sandman, Sgt. Slaughter and Paul Wight.

For more information, visit WrestleCon.com.