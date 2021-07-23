Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has agreed to work the all-women’s NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view.

Mickie James recently appeared at Slammiversary to invite Purrazzo to work the NWA women’s pay-per-view on August 28 in St. Louis. That led to James dropping Purrazzo, who was upset at James interrupting her post-match celebration after retaining over Thunder Rosa.

In an update, James appeared on last night’s Impact show with Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim, and got Purrazzo to agree to compete at the NWA EmPowerrr event.

You can click here for spoilers on Purrazzo’s opponent for the NWA event, which will be revealed on an upcoming Impact episode.

James will co-produce the NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view on August 28, from the Khorassan Ballroom at the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis. Below is the updated card:

NWA World Women’s Title Match

TBA vs. Kamille (c)

Vacant NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. TBA

NWA Women’s Invitational

Tootie Lynn and others TBA

Tournament winner will receive title shot at NWA 73 pay-per-view the next night.

Impact Knockouts Title Match

TBA vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.