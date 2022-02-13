IMPACT star Steve Maclin and current ROH women’s champion Deonna Purrazzo are engaged to be married.

Purrazzo shared the news on her personal Twitter page writing, “LOOK AT MY FIANCÉ,” then sharing a bunch of crying emojis. On behalf of everyone from Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the happy couple.

LOOK AT MY FIANCÉ 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WAXCLxTDTN — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) February 12, 2022

Maclin will be competing at next weekend’s No Surrender special. As of this writing Purrazzo is not on the card.