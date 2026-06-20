AJ Francis found himself at the center of a social media firestorm on Friday after attempting to defend TNA amid recent roster departures.

The former TNA star initially took to X to celebrate news that Allie and Tasha Steelz had re-signed with the company, encouraging fans and media outlets to give that news the same attention that roster exits often receive.

“Make sure y’all report [Allie] and Tasha re-signing as loudly and proudly as y’all report people being granted their release that they asked for,” Francis wrote.

However, the conversation quickly shifted when a fan questioned why so many TNA talents had reportedly requested their releases in recent months.

“Cuz they tell their own stories,” Francis responded.

Francis then offered what he described as the reasons behind several recent departures, claiming that each situation was different. According to Francis, Steph DeLander wanted to wrestle but had not been medically cleared, Myla Grace was frustrated over a lack of television time, and Steve Maclin “doesn’t like creative after being champ for 216 days of the year.”

Those comments did not sit well with everyone involved.

Current ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who is also Maclin’s wife, publicly pushed back against Francis’ remarks. Purrazzo called the post “incredibly passive aggressive” and urged Francis to allow the wrestlers involved to speak for themselves.

She wrote that he should let talent tell their own stories “and don’t do this sh*t.”

Francis fired back by saying he had already spoken with Maclin directly and was simply stating facts. According to Francis, he spoke to Maclin “like a man” and was only sharing factual information. Purrazzo remained unconvinced, responding that Maclin “doesn’t need to spew ‘facts’ on social media. Francis made one final comment on the matter, writing, “This social media sh*t don’t mean nothing.”

Myla Grace also entered the discussion and disputed Francis’ characterization of her situation. “Lots of love but this isn’t accurate,” Grace wrote.

Francis replied by suggesting that outsiders were speculating on situations they did not fully understand. “I am aware,” Francis wrote back. “As we have talked many times about it and that’s my point. THEY don’t know either but they pretend they do.”

The online exchange eventually drew a reaction from Indi Hartwell, who recently re-signed with TNA herself. Hartwell appeared to weigh in on the controversy by posting a GIF showing one person swiping a phone out of another person’s hands, seemingly signaling that the conversation had gone far enough.

Make sure yall report this and Tasha re-signing as loudly and proudly as yall report people being granted their release that they asked for. https://t.co/V5WfxBIGCM — A.J. FRANCI$ 💰 (@AJFrancis410) June 19, 2026

Cuz they tell their own stories… Why do idiots like you pretend Steph wanting to cuz she wants to wrestle & Myla wanting to cuz she’s not on TV & Maclin wanting to because he doesn’t like creative after being champ for 216 days of the year are all the same reason? Cuz ur dumb https://t.co/yRULmEQgHF — A.J. FRANCI$ 💰 (@AJFrancis410) June 19, 2026

“after being champ for 216 days of the year” is incredibly passive aggressive. If you don’t report bc “they tell their own stories” then let them and don’t do this shit. — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) June 19, 2026

I was the one he beat. I’m not passive aggressive at all. I talked to him today like a man. These are facts. And you are incredible. And so is he. Also facts. — A.J. FRANCI$ 💰 (@AJFrancis410) June 19, 2026

*he texted you bc he’s a man that doesn’t need to spew “facts” on social media. — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) June 19, 2026