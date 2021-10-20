IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on the The Wrassingh Show to hype up this Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay per view, where the Virtuosa will be defending her title against the legendary Mickie James. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether she thinks she’s the best wrestler in the world:

“Absolutely! I’ve said it since I started at Impact wrestling that I am

the best technical woman’s wrestler in the world. I just needed the opportunity to prove it, and time and time again, Impact has given me the opportunity to prove it – and all over the world! So there is not a doubt in my mind that I am who I say I am the Virtuosa, the greatest in the world.”

If she’s worried that Mickie James might be an end to her reign:

“No! You know, I’ve said it a bunch of times over the past few weeks..Over the last year I’ve consistently shown what I can do in the ring! How I handle myself.. that I’m at the top of my own game right now right and Mickie hasn’t had the opportunity to do that! She’s only had, to date, one match since coming back so.. that was Kylie Ray at NWA73. You know, so there’s a lot of questions that Mickie has walking into this championship match but there are no questions about my ability walking into this championship match.. So there’s only one outcome that I can ever foresee – and that is and still the knockouts champion!”

Says she’s going to utterly destroy James on Saturday:

“I feel like Mickie is the type of person that won’t.. wouldn’t put her

career on the line. I feel like she’s confident enough to.. but I feel like

she still feels she still has a lot to give right? So I don’t necessarily think I’ll be ending Mickie’s career when I defeat her but I think that when I when I lock in the ‘Venus de Milo’ and I break both of her arms she’ll have a hell of a time coming back to wrestling this time.”

