Deonna Purrazzo Calls Herself The Greatest Technical Wrestler In The World, Hypes Iron Woman Match With Jordynne Grace

IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke to Sports Illustrated to hype up this week’s Emergence special on AXS, where Purrazzo will be defending against former champion Jordynne Grace in an Iron woman match.

How all she wanted was someone to take a chance on her:

All I’ve asked for is for someone to take a chance on me. Impact is the first company to do that. It’s all I’ve ever wanted, I just needed someone to bet on me.

Calls herself the greatest technical wrestler in the world:

It was a fairytale beginning. “Leading up to that match, I made all these proclamations that I was the greatest technical woman’s wrestler in the world. I meant it, and that’s why I put my reputation on the line. But after all that, I knew I needed to go out and perform perfectly. Once I locked in Venus de Milo, that’s when I felt it. All that stress, all the nerves, I did it. Jordynne had beat the crap out of me, it was a really tough match, and the ending was everything I wanted it to be.

Constructing the Slammiversary match with Jordynne Grace:

We painted a masterpiece of a match at Slammiversary, and the goal is to do that again at Emergence. We set the bar really high for ourselves, and we’re headlining, we’re the main event. This is next level, so we need to out-do what we did the first time. I’ve waited long enough to be in the spotlight, so I want it to be special. When someone turns you down or puts you through the ringer, there is definitely a desire to show people where they want wrong. I felt frustrated over the past few years, but now I’m in a place that is giving me the opportunity to showcase myself in a brand-new way. I’m getting the time to develop my character and the time needed to show my technical ability. I am showcasing a new version of myself, bringing that edge every week to Impact, and I’m going to show the world what I have to offer.

Says her Slammiversary performance was not a one time thing: