The big news from the weekend was former WWE superstar Andrade showing up at AAA’s show last night and challenging current Mega champion Kenny Omega to a match at the promotion’s TripleMania pay per view. However, El Idolo was not the only one issuing challenges as IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo also made it known that she wants to compete on AAA’s biggest event of the year.

The Virtuosa challenged new AAA Reina de Reinas champion Faby Apache to a title for title showdown at TripleMania, marking another marquee bout alongside Andrade and Omega. After accepting Apache would get laid out by Purrazzo setting the stage for this high-stakes title affair.

AAA has released video footage of Purrazzo’s appearance, which you can check out below.