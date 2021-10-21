IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on the The Wrassingh Show to hype up this Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay per view, where the Virtuosa will be defending her title against the legendary Mickie James. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the IInspiration coming to IMPACT:

Yeah! I think it’s great for our roster! I think the fact that IMPACT has really become a landing spot and people are seeking out IMPACT Wrestling to give them the opportunities that maybe they didn’t feel they got elsewhere or that IMPACT is giving people, who have been buying on the indies for a long time, the opportunity to be on a bigger stage and show what they got! So, for The IInspiration to come in and want to be a part of our Knockouts division – they’re in the Knockouts Tag Team Championship match against Decay at Bound for Glory. I think it’s going to be a really special moment for our knockouts division and for Cassie and Jess, themselves.

Why she doesn’t see them as competition:

I don’t see them as competition because I think that as of right now they’re a tag team, they’re not coming for my Knockouts Championship.. so maybe it would be a different story if they decide they want the Knockouts Championship. But as of now, I love them both and I’m excited to see what they’re going to do here at IMPACT Wrestling.

