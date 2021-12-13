Deonna Purrazzo was recently interviewed on the Fightful podcast.

During it, Purrazzo talked about not having the Knockouts Title anymore after dropping it to Mickie James.

“Mickie (James) and I have been telling such a great story. This was like my real first feud. Not being in that role I think is ok because I was in it for so long, and I really pushed for it over the year to have other people do other things. We have this crossover with AEW and NWA. I really pushed for if it can’t be me, then let it be somebody else. We have so many talented women on our roster that deserve to be in the spot that I was or in a similar spot that I am. It’s nice to see other people getting that opportunity as well.”

