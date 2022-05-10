IMPACT superstar Deonna Purrazzo recently joined the Universal Wrestling Podcast to discuss main eventing last week’s AEW Dynamite with Mercedes Martinez, a match that saw the Virutosa lose her ROH women’s championship. Check out how Purrazzo felt about the big opportunity in the highlights below.

Talks feeling pressure ahead of the match because they were uncertain if they’d make it to the main event:

“Yeah, it was like the lead up to it all day. We didn’t know what the card looked like or where we were gonna be. It’s funny because Mercedes and I were like ‘We might be the main event, we’re the biggest thing on the advertisement’. But gosh, I don’t wanna be in that spot, that’s a lot of pressure. Then, at like 5 O’Clock they’re like ‘You guys are the main event’. A lot of pressure. IMPACT does our live pay-per-views, there’s like four every year. Then we do these app specials that are live, but I don’t necessarily do live TV every week like people on AEW are.”

Says she also felt some personal pressure to deliver, but overall was very happy with how the main event turned out:

“It was even more pressure for me to be like ‘Can I still do this?’, I hadn’t done live TV since NXT, so that’s two years. I was like ‘Oh gosh, we have a commercial break and we have a Picture in Picture’. There’s so many faucets to this that we have to get right because we’re the main event, but I think it turned out really really great. I think that I got to put my best foot forward and IMPACT’s best foot forward. It’s just a really exciting time right now.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)